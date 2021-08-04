nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $63,140.01 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,038. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -115.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

