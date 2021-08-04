Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $630.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $565.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $515.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,325. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,096,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

