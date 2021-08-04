Neenah, Inc. (NP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 2nd

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Neenah has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $843.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

