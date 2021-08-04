Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Holdings Boosted by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the quarter. Nelnet comprises 17.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 4.71% of Nelnet worth $136,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nelnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nelnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,159. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.