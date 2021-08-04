NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

NPTN traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 64,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,797. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

