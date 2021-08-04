Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0103 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $281.88 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,148.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.30 or 0.06561966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.36 or 0.01392859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00361045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00129030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00597349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00355575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00300915 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,130,483,187 coins and its circulating supply is 27,306,270,061 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

