NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 3,069 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $104,438.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

