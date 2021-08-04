Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NML opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

