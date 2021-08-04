NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Head to Head Comparison

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50% Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80

Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 140.57%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 11.09 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.47 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.31

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

