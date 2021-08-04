Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 327,681 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCU. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$338.26 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.