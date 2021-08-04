New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY21 guidance at $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

