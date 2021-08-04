New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $452,118.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 157,457 shares worth $6,990,610. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.