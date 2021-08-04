New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $259.87 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

