New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.31. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

