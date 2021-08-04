New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.32, but opened at $71.02. New Relic shares last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 4,441 shares.

The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

