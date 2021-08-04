NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Raised by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NEP stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

