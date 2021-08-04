NICE (NICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52 week low of $202.04 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.