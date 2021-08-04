Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,585. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. Nikola has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $54.56.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

