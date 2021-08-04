NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS.

NYSE NI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 58,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

