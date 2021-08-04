Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

