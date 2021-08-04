Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

