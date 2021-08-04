Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $997.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

