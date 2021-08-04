Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $670,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOTV stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

