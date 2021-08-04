Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Superior Industries International worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 42.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.86.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

