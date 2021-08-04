Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $335.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NOC stock opened at $364.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

