Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

