Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

