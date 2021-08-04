Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Nu Skin’s gross margin has been declining year over year for a while due to higher freight costs. Rising selling as well as general and administrative expenses affected its results in the first quarter of 2021. Also, stiff competition in the cosmetic space is a threat. Nevertheless, Nu Skin is benefiting from its focus on innovation and efforts to strengthen sales leader and expand the customer base. These were witnessed in first-quarter, with earnings and sales increasing year over year and beating the consensus mark. Notably, the company continued to see solid momentum in the West markets, with robust adoption in social commerce business model. Also, its focus on impressive product launches is yielding. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

