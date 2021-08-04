Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.71 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NUS traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 444,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.