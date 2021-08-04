Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 17,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

