Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,044 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Noodles & Company worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $551.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

