Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,221 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TFS Financial worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 211.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

