Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 735,909 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 302.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,909 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $3,892,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $438.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

