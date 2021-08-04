Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 51,797 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.