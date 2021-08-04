Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of German American Bancorp worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

