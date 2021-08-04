Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,804 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Arcus Biosciences worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCUS stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.