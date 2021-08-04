Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,274 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 307.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

CHWY opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,337.50, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

