Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Upland Software worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

