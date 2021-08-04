Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,732 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

