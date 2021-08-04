Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.09 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,070. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

