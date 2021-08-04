Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.09 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,070. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.