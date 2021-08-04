Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $16.32.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

