Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE NMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
