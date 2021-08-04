Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

