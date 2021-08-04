Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of JLS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $21.82.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
