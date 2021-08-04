Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JLS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

