Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,666. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

