Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 19,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.