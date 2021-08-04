Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
JPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,440. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.