Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
NYSE:JRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
