Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

