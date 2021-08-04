Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:NSL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,249. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
