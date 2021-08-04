Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE JSD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.