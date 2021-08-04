Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.13.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
